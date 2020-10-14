A wholesome drinkable meal

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANSlife) A drinkable meal that is nutritionally complete, convenient and affordable? All you need to do is simply mix this single-serve meal powder in water, for a nutritiously complete meal during your commute (breakfast), when stuck in meetings (lunch), travelling (at the airport, in-flight, road-trips) or during outdoor activities (cycling, hiking, etc).

Supply6 offers a wholesome meal in the form of a convenient drink. It comprises 27 essential vitamins and minerals for a healthy lifestyle. It is made with ingredients like oats, coconut and sunflower seeds, is vegan and gluten free.

The ‘6’ in the name signifies six essential nutrients one must consume daily through their diet – Proteins, Carbohydrates, Vitamins, Fats, Minerals and Water.

Each individual meal measures exactly 400 calories, 20g Proteins, 49g Carbs, 18g Fat and 27 Minerals & Vitamins and allows consumers to know exactly what they are consuming.

Vaibhav Bhandari, co-founder of Supply6, says: “The idea is to always have a packet of Supply6 handy, in your backpack or at your desk in the office. Whenever you feel like you cannot carve out 20-30 minutes to eat a traditional meal, just empty a pack of Supply6 Meal into a glass or a shaker, add water and consume on the go.”

Initially incubated at NSRCEL at Indian Institute of Management – Bangalore, Supply6 has recently been selected for the 2020 Cohort of the California based Silicon Road Food Tech Accelerator.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.