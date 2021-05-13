A woman refuses entry to her octogenarian grand mother fearing COVID-19

Hyderabad: While COVID-19 is taking a heavy toll on human lives, it is no less devastating with human relations.

According to a report, a woman in Vemulawada of Rajanna Circilla, Telangana, refused to take her 103 old grand mother who is suffering from COVID-19. The fervent pleadings of her father, who had actually given her the house, fell on deaf ears.

Her father, Venkat Swamy, came to her house after he was forced out from his rented home by his landlord due to his mother’s illness with COVID-19.

The daughter locked her house, took her two children – a boy and a girl – to somewhere leaving behind her aged father and mother and her ailing octogenarian grand mother.

Venkat Swamy went back to his landlord and with the help of the police tried to convince him to let his family in their rented home. But the landlord refused to budge.

The man had no option but to return to his daughter’s house once again and is camping ever since in front of her door on the road with his wife and the ailing mother.

The police is counselling the woman to take her parents and her grand mother in.