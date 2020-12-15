A year after Jamia violence, protesters take out candle march, detained

New Delhi: A group of protesters organised a candle light march in Jamia Nagar on Tuesday evening to mark the first anniversary of the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which the students alleged as police excesses. Several protesters, including women, were detained by Delhi police minutes after the march began.

“A group of protesters had assembled at Batla House for a candle light march to mark the anniversary of the anti-CAA agitation. The police team removed the agitators from the spot. Three women also accompanied the protesters. The protesters were then counselled regarding COVID appropriate behaviour and were requested to return to their respective homes,” said DCP South East, R.P. Meena.

Former JNU scholar Umar Khalid’s mother and sister were also detained but were released along with the other protesters.

Delhi police along with paramilitary forces have been deployed in the Jamia Nagar area for the past few days.

The December 15, 2019 protests had escalated into violence after a section of protesters, including students and local residents, tried to march to the Parliament while protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Delhi police stopped the protesters near Mathura Road.

As a section of protesters started pelting stones and set buses and private vehicles on fire, police retaliated with lathi-charge and later stormed the campus. A police team was also seen in CCTV footages inside the university library, beating students. Several students were injured in the police action.

With the hashtag #15DecJamiaAttack, activists and students also protested virtually on social media, posting images and videos of the police action inside the university campus.

