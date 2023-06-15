AAA Cinemas: Allu Arjun’s arrival sends Ameerpet into a frenzy

Hyderabad: The bustling streets of Ameerpet here are filled with excitement and anticipation as Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun arrived to launch his AAA Cinemas on Thursday morning, creating a frenzy among hundreds of his ardent fans.

The much-awaited event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with enthusiasts flocking to catch a glimpse of their beloved star. As pictures and videos from the event quickly went viral on Twitter, showcasing the electrifying atmosphere outside the theatre, it became evident that Allu Arjun’s AAA Cinemas had successfully captured the hearts of both cinephiles and his devoted fanbase.

AAA Cinemas Inuaguration Photos

the magnificent Grand Inauguration of #AAACinemas today graced by our beloved Icon Star, @alluarjun, and esteemed Minister @YadavTalasani Garu!@alluarjun

Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav too attended the inauguration ceremony of uxurious new cinema hall, AAA Cinemas. The first film to play here is Prabhas’ mythological Adipurush which is set to release on June 16.

Allu Arjun joined the league of other Tollywood actors Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda, making his mark in the cinema business by becoming the proud owner of a multiplex cinema hall in collaboration with Asian Groups. While Mahesh is the proud owner of AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, the Liger actor also owns a multiplex theatre AVD at Mahabubnagar.