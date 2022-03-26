Aadhi, Nikki Galrani announce their engagement

Chennai: Actress Nikki Galrani and actor Aadhi have announced that they have got engaged to each other in the presence of friends and family members.

Taking to Instagram, both actors put out a series of pictures from their engagement ceremony which took place on Thursday.

The engagement ceremony was a closed affair with only close family members and friends attending it.

Aadhi said, “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. We found each other a couple of years ago & it’s official now. 24.3.2022 This day was really special to us. We got engaged in the presence of both our families. Seeking all your love & blessings as we take on this new journey together.”

Nikki Galrani too posted the same message on her timeline on Instagram.

Both actors have been seeing each other for quite some time and have worked together in at least a couple of films including ‘Maragadha Naanayam’ and ‘Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakha’.

Congratulatory messages and wishes began pouring in as soon as the couple announced their engagement.