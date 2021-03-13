Aahana Kumra has a ‘new travelling face’!

Jaipur, March 13 : Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra on Saturday shared a photo from Jaipur airport where she can be seen wearing a Kung Fu Panda mask.

The actress, seated in a flight, looks unrecognisable thanks to the mask, and lets her enjoy a whole lot of anonymity while travelling.

“Ok! I got this all figured out! My new #TravellingFace #KungFuPanda #Po #travel #travelphotography #mask #wearamask,” Aahana captioned her post.

Aahana recently concluded shooting for her upcoming film, Madhur Bhandarkar’s “India Lockdown”.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Friday, the actress wrote: “#IndiaLockdown ki wrap pawri ho rahi hai!!And everyone’s invited!! With the king of jalwa @imbhandarkar.”

The story of the film revolves around the universal impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, irrespective of strata and demographics.

The film also features Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad and Prakash Belawadi in key roles.

