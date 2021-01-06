Aahana Kumra on lockdown: To remain a working actor is a blessing

Mumbai, Jan 6 : With shows like Marzi, Betaal and Sandwiched Forever, actress Aahana Kumra had quite a busy 2020. She is happy that the year gone by let her stay busy with work despite the pandemic-induced lockdown.

“The best thing I realised is it is a blessing to remain a working actor. In 2020, I had multiple releases on digital platforms and the fact is, being an outsider since I am not part of any camp or driven by PR activity, the only way for me to remain visible is my work. Since there were not many promotional activities before release, it has proven again that for an actor what matters the most is acting skill,” Aahana told IANS.

Aahana feels becoming an actor is different from brand-building and earning a celebrity status. “I never thought or dreamed to become a ‘star’ but I am a greedy actress. So I am working theatre, web series, and I did my work on TV initially and am also doing cinema. I look at acting as a job I love. I come back home and spend time with my parents. Of course in my theatre days, people used to think theatre actors are hobbyists, because you cannot earn enough money to run your kitchen doing theatre. But a working actor like me, who is constantly exploring every medium and opportunity, can say that acting is a profession like any other,” she said.

The actress will be seen next in the upcoming web film titled “Bawri Chhori” that also features Rumana Molla, Vikram Koccher and Niki Walia, and is scheduled to premire on the OTT platform Eros Now on January 11.

