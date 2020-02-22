menu
AAI Apprenticeship: Applications invited

Posted by Sameer Published: February 22, 2020, 10:23 am IST
AAI Apprenticeship

New Delhi: Airport Authority of India (AAI) invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for engagement as apprentices.

Details of the posts and qualification are as follows:

DisciplineDegreeDiplomaTrade
Electrical Engineering224
Civil Engineering1614
Electronics Engineering414
Computer Science/Information Technology Engineering55
Electronic and Communication Engineering56
Mechanical Engineering55
Fitter (ITI)3
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) ITI9
Draughtsman (Civil)4
Electrician1

It may be noted that candidates belonging to the North Eastern Region (NER) are eligible for the apprenticeship. The duration of the training is 1 year.

The maximum age limit of the candidates is 26 years as on 1st January 2020.

Stipend

The monthly stipend for graduate apprentices is Rs. 15000 whereas, for Technical (Diploma) and Trade apprentices (ITI), it is Rs. 12000 and Rs. 9000 respectively.

Mode of selection

The candidates will be selected based on interview/document verification. They will be posted in the North-Eastern Region based on their registration location.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through BOAT’s website. The last date of submission of applications online is 4th March 2020 by 6 p.m.

