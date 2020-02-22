AAI Apprenticeship: Applications invited

A+ A-

New Delhi: Airport Authority of India (AAI) invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for engagement as apprentices.

Details of the posts and qualification are as follows:

Discipline Degree Diploma Trade Electrical Engineering 22 4 – Civil Engineering 16 14 – Electronics Engineering 4 14 – Computer Science/Information Technology Engineering 5 5 – Electronic and Communication Engineering 5 6 – Mechanical Engineering 5 5 – Fitter (ITI) – – 3 Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) ITI – – 9 Draughtsman (Civil) – – 4 Electrician – – 1

It may be noted that candidates belonging to the North Eastern Region (NER) are eligible for the apprenticeship. The duration of the training is 1 year.

The maximum age limit of the candidates is 26 years as on 1st January 2020.

Stipend

The monthly stipend for graduate apprentices is Rs. 15000 whereas, for Technical (Diploma) and Trade apprentices (ITI), it is Rs. 12000 and Rs. 9000 respectively.

Mode of selection

The candidates will be selected based on interview/document verification. They will be posted in the North-Eastern Region based on their registration location.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through BOAT’s website. The last date of submission of applications online is 4th March 2020 by 6 p.m.