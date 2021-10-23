AAI apprenticeship notification issued for graduates, diploma holders

New Delhi: Airport Authority of India (AAI) has issued apprenticeship notification for the engagement of graduates and diploma holders.

As per the notification, the training program will be held in various airports in the northern region. The duration of the training is one year.

Candidates who have completed a four-year degree or three-year diploma in Engineering are eligible for the apprenticeship. The year of passing should be 2019 or later.

They should also satisfy age criteria. The maximum age of the candidates can be 26 years as on September 30, 2021.

Apart from educational qualification and age limit, the candidates must be Indian citizens from the northern region.

Airports for AAI apprenticeship program

The training will be held at airports in Adampur, Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Bikaner, Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Gwalior, Hindon, Hisar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, Kangra, Kanpur, Khajuraho, Kullu, Kushinagar, Pathankot, Pantnagar, Pithoragarh, Prayagaraj, Shimla, Udaipur, etc and various offices in New Delhi.

Stipend

Selected graduate apprentices and Technical (Diploma) apprentices will get a stipend of Rs. 15000 and Rs. 12000 per month respectively.

For further details, candidates can read the official notification (click here).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through BOAT’s web portal (click here). Prior to applying for the AAI apprenticeship program, candidates must register with the concerned portal (NATS).