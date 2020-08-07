AAIB to conduct a probe into AI Express mishap

New Delhi, Aug 7 : Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that a formal enquiry will be conducted into the Air India Express accident in Kozhikode, which has left at least 14 people dead.

According to the minister, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the matter.

The AAIB was formed in 2012 as an independent accident probe committee under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Puri said that he was deeply anguished and distressed by the accident in Kozhikode.

Describing the incident in a tweet, the minister said the aircraft overshot the runway in rainy conditions and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking into two pieces.

Puri added that relief teams from the Air India and the Airport Authority of India have been rushed to the spot from Delhi and Mumbai.

On Friday evening, an Air India Express aircraft skidded off the runway while landing in Kozhikode and plunged into a valley below.

At least 14 people have reportedly died in the accident, including the pilot of the flight, D.V. Sathe.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.