Aam Aadmi Party celebrates Punjab polls victory

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 11th March 2022 11:57 am IST
New Delhi: Delhi CM and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks during a celebration, for the party's win in Punjab Assembly polls, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Delhi CM and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses party workers during celebration of the party’s win in Punjab Assembly polls, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Delhi CM and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with party leadee Manish Sisodia celebrates the party’s win in Punjab Assembly polls, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Delhi CM and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses party workers during celebration of the party’s win in Punjab Assembly polls, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Delhi CM and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai celebrates the party’s win in Punjab Assembly polls, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

