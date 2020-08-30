Aamir Ali shares first glimpse of his daughter

By News Desk 1 Published: 30th August 2020 7:53 pm IST
Mumbai, Aug 30 : Actor Aamir Ali introduced his daughter to the world on her first birthday on August 30.

In two photos, holding her with affection, Aamir looks happy with his little angel who is seen facing her back at the camera.

He captioned the images: “Didn’t know how angels look like, until I saw her exactly a year back.. My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth.. didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time..So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali #ayraali #love #life #30thaugust.”

His friends from showbiz left warm wishes in the comments section.

Actress Mouni Roy congratulated and gave “all my love and blessings to the lil one”.

Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D souza found the images amazing and gave “lots of love to lil angel”.

Actor Arjun Bijlani commented: “God bless her.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

