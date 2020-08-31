Aamir Ali shares first glimpse of his daughter

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 31st August 2020 2:19 pm IST
Photo: Aamirali/ Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Ali introduced his daughter to the world on her first birthday on August 30.

In two photos, holding her with affection, Aamir looks happy with his little angel who is seen facing her back at the camera.

He captioned the images: “Didn’t know how angels look like, until I saw her exactly a year back.. My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth.. didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time..So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali #ayraali #love #life #30thaugust.”

READ:  Rupee surges 15 paise to 74.17 against US dollar in early trade

His friends from showbiz left warm wishes in the comments section.

Actress Mouni Roy congratulated and gave “all my love and blessings to the lil one”.

READ:  My friends and I get rape and death threats every day: Rhea

Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D souza found the images amazing and gave “lots of love to lil angel”.

Actor Arjun Bijlani commented: “God bless her.”

Source: IANS
Categories
Bollywood NewsEntertainmentMumbai News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close