Aamir Khan blamed for actor Anupam Sharma’s demise

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Sharma who became much popular among the Indian audiences with his role in Star Plus’ Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya, passed away on August 8 following multiple organ failure. Post his unfortunate demise, the actor’s brother in a shocking statement said that Aamir Khan promised to help but then stopped picking calls.

As per Anurag Shyam (brother)’s statement, Bollywood star Aamir Khan had promised to help them get a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh, but stopped picking their phone calls after some time.

Now, in a recent conversation with a media house, the late actor’s brother has called the Laal Singh Chaddha actor materialistic and even added that had he lived up to his promises, the Pratigya star would still be alive.

As reported by Hindustan Times, during a conversation with a leading daily, Anupam Shyam’s brother, Anurag Shyam, called Aamir Khan’ materialistic.’ The late actor’s brother said, “These big people, who are considered to be big brands, why can’t they help their people? Kya lekar aaye the, kya lekar jayenge (You can’t take material wealth with you when you’ve passed away). Why can’t we just help our people, who are looking outside of the industry and begging to the government for help? There are so many actors, choreographers and other technicians who are in dire straits and our big people are sitting tight-fisted.”

Anupam Shyam’s brother added that his late brother was hurt when Aamir Khan stopped replying to his messages. Adding that his brother said to ‘let it be,’ Anurag Shyam stated his brother would have still been alive had the superstar aided them. He said, “Unki soch unko mubarak and aadmi ko itna materialistic nahi hona chahiye (He is entitled to his opinion, but I feel one should not be so materialistic). Had Aamir Khan kept the promise that he made to my brother, Anupam would’ve been alive today. Unke apno ne unka saath nahin diya (those he trusted didn’t help him out).”

Shyam was hospitalised a couple of days before his death this week.