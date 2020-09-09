Aamir Khan brother Faisal Khan reveals how Karan Johar insulted him

Mumbai: Ever since the sudden demise of Bollywood’s young actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the debate over nepotism or ‘outsiders vs insiders’ has reignited on the internet. Many popular personalities from the film industry received huge flak by the netizens, especially starkids. Among them, the famous B-town director and producer, Karan Johar have been constantly receiving criticism. The star director is known for launching star kids like Ananya Pandey, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Now Faisal Khan, the younger brother of actor Aamir Khan (known for his movie Mela), made the biggest revelation of how filmmaker Karan Johar had “insulted” him at Aamir Khan’s 50th birthday bash.

Faisal speaks about ‘groupism and bias’

In one of the recent media interviews, Faisal spoke about the “bias and groupism” that is prevalent in the Indian film industry.

Faisal said, “There is bias and groupism in the industry. The entire world is corrupted so the industry is not as pious. Everyone looks out for themselves. If your work flops, they don’t treat you well; they don’t even look at you and it has happened with me.”

Karan Johar insulted Faisal Khan

While speaking about Karan, Faisal said, “On my brother’s 50th birthday, I was looked down upon by someone, I don’t wish to take the name. But, Karan Johar acted weird with me; he put me down. He insulted me when I was trying to talk to someone and trying to disconnect with the person I was talking to. So, a lot of such things have happened and even I have been through it. This has happened with me.”

Nepotism in Bollywood

Speaking about outsiders, Faisal said it was not true that Bollywood did not provide opportunity to outsiders. ”Many actors have come from outside like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and of course, Sushant Singh Rajput.”

Faisal concluded that although people with family backing will get opportunities, they aren’t able to survive if they do not work hard with dedication.