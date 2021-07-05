Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s relationship rumours go viral

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s separation announcement has shocked his fans and the industry. The couple, who has been married for 15 years, are parents to a son Azad Rao Khan.

As soon as Aamir Khan released an official statement of their divorce, the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor started trending on social media as he became prey to internet trolls and bullies. Not just Aamir, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh too was targeted by the netizens because of her alleged old link-up rumours with the actor.

Fatima Sana Sheikh, Aamir Khan’s dating rumours

Fatima made her Bollywood debut with ‘Dangal’ alongside Aamir Khan. After ‘Dangal’, Fatima went on to collaborate with the actor for ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. Right after Dangal, the rumours of a romance between the two started doing the rounds.

With the reports of Aamir and Fatima’s romance, and it was also rumoured that Kiran was quite upset with everything.

After Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce, Fatima’s name is being dragged in this matter and people are mocking her for it. Take a look at the tweets below:

The grapevine is saying Fatima is the latest!! pic.twitter.com/3rkodWTPx2 — Sandy Boy 🇮🇳(Sundeep) (@ssingapuri) July 3, 2021

Wtf 😂😐 Fatima started trending after the announcement of #Aamir

Khan and #KiranRao's divorce. pic.twitter.com/kieBvahWhR — ᴍᴀᴇꜱᴛʀᴏ ᴋʜɪʟᴀᴅɪ (@MaeStro_Khiladi) July 3, 2021

Wtf and this guy was the host of Satyamev Jayate. I think he left Kiran for that Fatima. es Tingu ki bas height kam hai karname bade bade https://t.co/AoYaYwsZj9 — Ｒ⎊ＭＥＯ👑 (@Akshays_Storm) July 3, 2021

Meanwhile aamir khan to fatima

😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/LP4z5PYhRg — Rushikesh Pawar (@rrrssstttuuu) July 3, 2021

it was expected from the day of #Dangal shooting begin!



all knows that amir khan next target is fatima sana shaik!



man is following his religion targeting 4 wives rule silently



yet nobody cares!! https://t.co/zZf5plWsZ3 — Anonymous Human / ಅನಾಮದೇಯ ಮಾನವ/अनामदेयेय मानव: (@AnaamadeyaManav) July 3, 2021

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce

Meanwhile, Aamir and Kiran’s joint statement read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.”

“We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about,” it further read.

“A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey,” the statement concluded.

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta. They have two children – son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan.