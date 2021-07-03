Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce, issue joint statement

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and producer Kiran Rao announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage. In a joint statement, they have cleared various things.

In the statement, it has been mentioned that they will continue their professional partnership in Paani Foundation. They will also co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan, Hindustan Times reported.

The statement read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other”.

They further disclosed that they have separated ‘some time ago’. “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together”, the statement said.

“A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey,” the statement concluded.

How Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao met?

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had met for the first time during Lagaan movie shooting. At that time, Rao was an assistant director.

On December 28, 2005, they tied knot. They welcomed their first son Azad in 2011.

It may be mentioned that Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but got divorced after 16 years of marriage in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.