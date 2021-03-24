Aamir Khan tests COVID-19 positive, actor under self quarantine

Aamir Khan's spokesperson said that the actor is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine.

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 24th March 2021 1:15 pm IST
Aamir Khan reveals reason behind quitting social media [VIDEO]
Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus, shared his spokesperson on Wednesday.

A statement by the actor’s spokesperson read: “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

Aamir has lately been busy with his upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha”. It is directed by “Secret Superstar” maker Advait Chandan, and co-stars Kareena Kapoor.

The film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit “Forrest Gump” starring Tom Hanks, and is set to release later this year.

Aamir Khan recently went off social media to focus on the film.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button