Aamir Khan to shoot Ladakh with ‘four-member team’

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan is all set to return on screen with highly anticipated upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. His fans have been eagerly waiting for all the updates, since Aamir shared his interesting look from the movie. However, the shoot was postponed owing to second wave of COVID-19 across the country.

Earlier, it was reported that the makers of the film are getting back on roads and have already conducted recce at shoot locations in Ladakh. And now, as per latest updates, Aamir Khan has headed to Ladakh with just a four-member team.

It seems like Aamir wants to follow strict protocols amid raging COVID-19 cases across the country. This is the reason he has handpicked a four-member team who flew down to Ladakh with him to shoot war sequences.

The superstar had earlier thought of creating a set in Mumbai but he feels the war sequences will look grand only when filmed in real locations. To avoid over crowding, the shoot will be conducted with minimal crew.

Naga Chaitanya to join Aamir Khan

Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya, who is making his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, is also likely to join Aamir Khan in Ladakh for the shoot.

Naga Chaitanya has replaced Vijay Sethupathi for a particular character as the Kollywood superstar couldn’t allocate the needed dates due to his hectic schedule. This will mark Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut.

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, it is the Indian adaptation of 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson and Sally Field. Aamir Khan will be seen reprising the titular role in the Hindi version of this comedy-drama. Kareena Kapoor will be seen playing the role of his girlfriend-cum-wife.

Bankrolled by Aamir himself, the film is directed by Advait Chandan of ‘Secret Superstar’ fame.