Aamir Khan’s reaction on The Kashmir Files goes viral

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s recently released film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is the current most-talked about topic of the nation. Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhasker, Yami Gautam and others have penned their thoughts on the movie that was released on March 11.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who recently celebrated his 57th birthday, interacted with the media and addressed various questions thrown at him. During the press event, the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor was asked to comment on ‘The Kashmir Files’ that is receiving mixed response from people and critics.

Replying to the question, Aamir simply said, “Actually, I have not seen the film. But I have heard it is very successful. My congratulations to the team.”

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s. It stars actors Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, among others. The film has been receiving strong numbers at the box office.