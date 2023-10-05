Aamir, Shah Rukh or Salman: Who is the wealthiest Khan?

Mumbai: The Indian film industry is home to a large number of talented actors who have mesmerised viewers both domestically and abroad. Various actors have also accumulated enormous fortunes but if we talk of Bollywood we usually think of Kapoors and Khans as they have contributed a lot in making it popular worldwide.

Khans, especially the trio – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have played various roles from time to time since the past three decades to take Bollywood to new heights.

As we know that the trio have become household names not only in India but across the globe and accumulated huge fan following and wealth, let’s have a look at who among them is richest.

Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth 2023

The enormous box office successes of Pathaan and Jawan have once again shown that SRK is a top superstar. King Khan has various sources of income and he has expressed his desire of becoming the richest actor in the world in several interviews.

It is reported that King Khan’s net worth is Rs 6,300 Crores. His endorsement fee varies from Rs 4 to 10 crore and he takes remuneration of Rs 40 to 100 crore per film.

Salman Khan Net Worth 2023

Fans go gaga when Salman Khan performs in any event and it has become a trend in India nowadays to invite celebrities to marriage functions or other events. Salman Khan apart from doing films earn from his various business ventures, events, commercials and shows. He hosts popular TV show Bigg Boss from where he takes a hefty amount of money back home.

According to various reports, Dabangg Khan’s net worth is Rs 2,850 crores. He charges Rs 100 to 150 crore as remuneration fee while his endorsement fee is around Rs 7.5 crore.

Aamir Khan Net Worth 2023

Aamir Khan aka Mr.Perfectionist of Bollywood has done so many big films. From 3 idiots to Dangal, his several films broke box office records. Though Khan has taken a break from films, he is still considered among the richest and influential actors of Bollywood.

According to various media outlets, his net worth is Rs 1862 crores and he takes Rs 100 to 150 crore as remuneration per film. His endorsement fee varies from Rs 5 to 7 crore.

All the three Khans have gathered a huge wealth and enjoy luxurious life. Shah Rukh Khan is the richest among them , as per numbers of net worth and we hope that his dream to become the richest actor in the world will become true soon. He has jumped to the second spot recently in the list of World’s richest actors.