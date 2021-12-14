Aamir to Dhoni: Celebs who said NO to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show

Mumbai: The comedy and celebrity chat show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is one of the most famous and entertaining shows on television. It continues to remain everyone’s favourite including celebrities’ despite facing ups and down. Stars love it as they believe the show is a one-stop place for promoting their upcoming projects.

Celebrities from every walk of life have visited the show and had lots of fun interacting with the host Kapil Sharma and the live audience. From making candid revelations to pulling each others’ leg, guests have enjoyed their time laughing leaving aside all their worries.

While The Kapil Sharma Show saw many stars gracing its stage over the years, there are a few reputed names from the showbiz, who have refused to appear on it. This include television actor Mukesh Khanna, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, actor Aamir Khan and Rajnikanth among others.

1. MS Dhoni

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni promoted his biopic by making several videos with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played his character in the film. But he had not appeared on any reality shows for promoting it. He was reportedly invited to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show, but he refused to be a part of it.

2. Rajnikanth

source/twitter

The makers of the show have reportedly invited megastar Rajnikanth several times, but it seems he never accepted the invite.

3. Sachin Tendulkar

Another legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hasn’t been part of the reality show so far. Even his wife couldn’t visit the show despite being invited by Navjot Singh Sidhu, his former member of the Indian cricket team.

4. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Superstar Aamir Khan was too invited by the makers of show. But he hasn’t been a part of any show as he reportedly doesn’t believe in promoting his films.

5. Lata Mangeshkar

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar ji was invited several times by host Kapil Sharma. However, she politely declined the offer.

6. Mukesh Khanna

Shaktiman aka Mukesh Khanna once took Instagram and said that he would never appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. He said that he was the one who bluntly rejected the invitation calling the comedy show cheap and vulgar. In a long Instagram post, Mukesh said, “The reason is that even though the Kapil Show is popular all over the country, I do not think there is a worse show than this. This show is full of fuhadpana, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women’s clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomachs.”