25 Apr 2020, Sat
Aamna Sharif pens a poem on current health crisis

Posted by Minhaj Adnan Published: April 25, 2020, 3:56 pm IST
Mumbai: Actress Aamna Shareef has turned poet during novel coronavirus lockdown.

On Saturday, the “Kahiin Toh Hoga” fame actress took to Instagram and shared a self-composed poem, depicting the ongoing health crisis.

“Phone rakhte hi sunaayi nahi deti… doston Ki awaaz hai, apno se hi door rehna, yeh kaisa andaaz hai, daulat ke peeche bhaag Raha Tha
Isiliye Kya Dosti Naraaz Hai,” Aamna’s wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Co-written, shot and edited by @imamitkapoor Music by : @swar7pop Phone Rakhte Hi Sunaayi Nahi deti… Doston Ki Awaaz Hai, Apno Se Hi Door Rehna,Yeh Kaisa Andaaz Hai, Daulat Ke Peeche Bhaag Raha Tha Isiliye Kya Dosti Naraaz Hai, Doston Se Nazre Milake Bayaan Har Ek Khayalaat Ho… Duaan Karti Hoon Kuch Iss Tarah Aane Wali Barsaat Ho… Mandiro Main Phir Pooja Ho Mecca Main Namaaz Ho, Girijaghar Aur Gurudhwaro Main Phir Jaane Ka Aaghaaz Ho, Apne Apne Tareekhon Se Duaan Main Sabka Haath Ho Duaan Karti Hoon Kuch Iss Tarah.. Aane Wali Barsaat ho… Veerane Jhoolon Pe Phir Lage Mele Phir Bache Bahar Jaake Khele, School Ki Bus Pakadne Ki Phir Se Hadbadaat Ho Duaan Karti Hoon Kuch Is Tarah Aane Waali Barsaat Ho… Iss Dushman Se Ladnewala Har Doctor Aur Har Sipahi Apne Pariwaar Ke Saath Ho Duaan Karti Hoon Kuch Iss Tarah… Aane Waali Barsaat Ho… Insaan Insaan Pe Shaque Kar Raha Hai Gale Milne Se Bhi Darr Raha Hai Khatam Aise Dehshat Ke JazBaat Ho Duaan Karti Hoon Kuch Iss Tarah… Aane Waali Barsaat Ho…. Kaam Se Thak Kar Lautnewalon Ki Pariwaar Se Mulaqat Ho Duaan Karti Hoon Kuch Iss Tarah… Aane Waali Barsaat Ho…. Suraj Ki Kirane Sadkon Pe Sekdon Saaye Bana Sake, Aise Haalaat Ho, Duaan Karti Hoon Kuch Iss Tarah Aane Waali Barsaat Ho…. Na Kudrat Ko Ho Koi Shikwa Humse Na Naaraz Jahaanaat Ho Duaan Karti Hoo Kuch Iss Tarah Aane Waali Barsaat Ho… Naa Dharmon Ki Nafrat Ho, Naa Ameeri Ka Guroor Ho, Phir Koi Apna Na Apno Se Durr Ho. Apno Ke Saath Ho Subah , Apno Ke Saath Raat Ho, Zindagi Se Bhi Lambi Yeh Mulaqaat Ho Jab Bhi Hi Koi Dosti Aur Insaniyat Ki Baat Ho, Mohabbat Se Hi Chalnewali Aisi Ek Kainaat Ho, Duaan Karti Hoon Kuch Iss Tarah… Aane Waali Barsaat Ho Duaan Karti Hoon Kuch Iss Tarah… Aane Waali Barsaat Ho……

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

She also posted a video in which she is seen reciting her poem, titled “Dua Karti Hoon”, which is co-written by her husband Amit Kapoor.

Speaking of her acting stint, Aamna is currently reprising the iconic antagonist Komolika in the reboot show of “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”.

Source: IANS

