AAP assisting farmers to move courts against BJP leaders: Chadha

Chandigarh, Jan 2 : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said it has extended legal assistance to the farmers, who want to move courts against BJP leaders for their defamatory remarks against them.

AAP Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha, who was on a two-day tour of the state, said some farmers had decided to seek justice after verbal abuse by the BJP leaders.

With the help of AAP, notices were issued to Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and BJP’s National General Secretary Ram Madhav, he said.

Talking to the media in Moga town, Chadha said this was the farmer who had given his blood, his sweat and his entire life to tilling his land.

“It is because of the sacrifices made by a farmer and his family that food reaches our homes. If someone abuses an honest farmer, it is similar to that of abusing mother India,” he added.

He further said the farmers had been requesting the Modi-led Central government to listen to them, but in turn were only abused.

“BJP leaders have at different times described the farmers as terrorists, anti-nationals, ‘goondas’, ‘dalals’ and agents of Pakistan and China. Does our farmer look like a terrorist? I would like to tell the BJP that our farmers have had enough. They now want to knock at the doors of justice, and we truly believe that victory would be theirs,” said Chadha.

“AAP vows to stand with the farmers of this country in their fight till the BJP leaders are punished. Right from filing a case, to fighting in court, the party will work with the farmers and for the farmers, helping them every step of the way,” he added.

