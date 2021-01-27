AAP blames BJP for violence on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 27 : A day after the farmers taking out tractor rally created ruckus, clashed with police personnel, damaged public properties and hoisted religious flag at historic Red Fort, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is one of those political outfits that stood in support of farmers since the beginning of protest condemned the incident.

In a press conference on Wednesday, AAP leader and party’s Punjab in-charge, Raghav Chadha said, “Yesterday, we all witnessed what happened in Delhi and most importantly at the Red Fort. We have condemned the violence and believe that such a thing should not have happened.”

Holding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible for the violence and alleging that Deep Sidhu, the person who was reportedly caught hoisting a religious flag, belongs to BJP, he said, “Deep Sidhu, the mastermind of yesterday’s violence, has a close connection with PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.”

He claimed that the AAP will prove that the Prime Minister and some central agencies were behind the whole incident as he showed a picture of Deep Sidhu with actor turned politician, Sunny Deol (BJP MP from Gurdaspur).

Chadha alleged, “This is a picture taken at the Prime Minister’s residence which is a place where not any person can enter.”

Chadha further held BJP responsible for instigating violence to distract the attention of people from real issues of protesting farmers and to defame peaceful farmers protest against the three farms law enacted by the BJP-led Central government.

“The BJP must disclose why it is protecting Deep Sidhu,” the AAP leader said.

