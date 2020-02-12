AAP celebrates win with Manoj Tiwari’s ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: After Aam Admi Party (AAP) won the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 with 62 seats, against BJP’s 8, Manoj Tiwar’s ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’ went viral.

In the 44-second long video, several followers of AAP wearing party’s trademark caps dancing on the BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari’s famous song ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa.’

While sharing the video, one of the users wrote: “The best thing on the internet today”.

The song which had been at the center of a controversy during the Delhi election campaign had gathered over 43 million views on YouTube and made it on top of Google Trends.

The politician, post-AAP’s win congratulated Arvind Kejriwal over his party’s performance in Delhi Elections 2020.

Tiwari took to Twitter and thanked Delhi’s people and congratulated Kejriwal.

Here’s the video: