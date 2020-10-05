AAP claims MCDs didn’t pay ‘dengue warriors’ on court order

New Delhi, Oct 5 : The BJP-ruled MCDs have violated the court’s order and did not pay the required salaries to ‘dengue-malaria warriors’ of Delhi, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Monday.

AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak alleged that the BJP-ruled MCDs did not pay Rs 32,000 salary to dengue-malaria warriors of Delhi as ordered by the court.

“The fight against dengue and malaria cannot happen without the people who spray anti-dengue and malaria medicines across the capital. These people are also known as dengue-malaria warriors. They check the breeding of the larva, go door to door and spray the medicine. There are around 3,500 such people who work as dengue-malaria warriors,” he stressed.

Pathak also observed that the MCDs should clear their arrears and bonus from 2012. He said that the court also issued a timeline which was of March 31, 2020, to finish these works. He also informed that AAP moved Delhi High Court over the suspension of AAP councillors.

Calling it “step-motherly attitude”, Pathak alleged, “The BJP does not listen to the opposition or the media and now it is clear that they do not even listen to the courts. Today when we decided to expose the BJP, then the BJP leaders threatened these workers with suspension from work.”

AAP demanded that MCDs must release the funds for these warriors and follow the court orders.

Pathak informed, “Some days back when the AAP raised the issue of salary the councillors were suspended for 15 days. The North MCD called the House twice in these 15 days. The AAP moved Delhi High Court against the suspension order. Today the High Court has rejected these two sessions and also served notice to the MCDs over the suspension orders.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.