AAP continues attack on BJP over Rani Jhansi flyover’s cost

New Delhi, March 14 : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continued to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Rani Jhansi flyover project developed the by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), pointing out that why it took 25 years to complete the project.

In a press conference on Sunday, AAP legislature and national spokesperson Saurav Bharadwaj said, “The 1.6 km long flyover from St Stephens Hospital to Filmistaan Cinema was originally scheduled to be completed by September 2010, ahead of the Commonwealth Games in the national Capital. However, it was completed in August 2018 and inaugurated in the same year in October.”

The AAP and the BJP have been at loggerheads over the matter as AAP has been alleging the BJP, on the basis of NDMC audit report, of misuse of funds while the BJP had questioned AAP’s strategy for raising the matter in 2021 when the project was completed in 2018.

Bhardwaj said, “We have been constantly raising the matter. The NDMC standing committee had asked the civic body commissioner to submit a report detailing the action taken against those who were behind the delay of the project in 2018, no such report has been filed till date.”

Slamming the Delhi BJP, AAP leader said that the cost of the completion of the flyover was estimated to be Rs 175 crore but the final cost was said to be Rs 724 crore.

“We would like to ask the Delhi BJP that why did a flyover that was supposed to be completed in a mere two years, took 24 years? And why did the final cost increased to Rs 724 crore, against the estimated cost of Rs 175 crore?” Bharadwaj said.

Referring to the recent municipal body by-polls where the BJP couldn’t even win one seat out of five, Bhardwaj won nil out of five seats, Bharadwaj said, “People didn’t voted for the BJP in the recently held by-polls which shows that now they are becoming aware about the deeds of the BJP and don’t want the party to be in power.”

