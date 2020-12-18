AAP cutting into Congress votes: Goa Leader of Opposition

Panaji, Dec 18 : The Congress in Goa will have to work out a strategy to ensure that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) does not cut into its vote bank in the 2022 Assembly elections, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said on Friday.

“AAP contests elections to damage the prospects of the Goa Congress. They have cut our votes. The party will have to adopt a strategy to handle this,” Kamat told a press conference here on Friday.

The AAP in Goa has made minor dents in the electorate in the Catholic heartland of South Goa. While the party failed to win a single seat in the 2017 Assembly polls, its candidates did damage the prospects of Congress in several seats by splitting the minority votes.

In the recently conducted zilla panchayat elections in Goa, the AAP had contested 20 seats but managed to score only one victory — its first in any popular election in the state — in South Goa’s Benaulim constituency.

The Congress managed to win only four seats out of the 38 which they had contested in, with Kamat claiming that the AAP had dented the party’s prospects in the ZP polls too.

Kamat said that in the upcoming 2022 Assembly polls, the Congress will have to formulate a new strategy to combat AAP. “You cannot stop anyone from contesting elections in politics. That is something you have to face. But you have to prepare for the battle,” Kamat said.

