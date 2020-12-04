AAP foisted ‘high command’ culture in Goa: Ex-convener

Panaji, Dec 4 : Former Aam Aadmi Party Goa unit convener Elvis Gomes on Friday announced his resignation from the party’s primary membership also and accused its central leaders of “deviating from their core principles and foisting a high command culture in Goa”.

Gomes, who had already resigned from the top post in September this year, also accused the AAP central observers of meddling in the organisational and outreach affairs of the Goa unit.

“They imposed a high command culture in Goa which dictated terms to the local unit. The local unit hardly had any say in party matters,” Gomes told a press conference in Panaji.

Gomes had led the party into the 2017 Assembly polls, but all AAP candidates except one lost their security deposits.

The party does not have a single MLA in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

Gomes claimed that after the 2017 results, the party tried to sideline the local organisational leadership with the help of central observers. “The Delhi lobby has taken control of the AAP in Goa,” Gomes alleged.

