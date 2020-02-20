AAP govt expedite opening of new Mohalla Clinics

A+ A-

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday conducted a high-level review meeting and directed the health department officials to expedite work related to the opening of new Mohalla Clinics.

He also instructed the department officials to install CCTV cameras inside diagnostic labs to keep an eye on malpractices.

There are more than 450 Mohalla Clinics operational in Delhi. In its new term, along with executing expansion plans, the Health Ministry is keeping a close check on operations of Mohalla Clinic. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also emphasized on the need to strictly monitor the availability of medicines.

The Health Minister also emphasized on the need to digitize prescriptions for diagnostic tests through test referral reports instead of manual prescriptions.