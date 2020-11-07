AAP govt gives nod to prosecute Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam under UAPA

New Delhi: The AAP government in Delhi has granted sanction to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid who had once campaigned for the party. The list also includes PhD scholar at the varsity Sharjeel Imam along with others in connection to a case related to the February communal violence in northeast Delhi, PTI reported.

An official, quoted in a PTI report, said, “this is a purely procedural matter. The elected government has no role to play in this.”

“The law department has given its legal opinion after due diligence to the home department of Delhi government. The elected government has no role to play in this.”

The official further claimed that the Delhi government has not stopped prosecution in any case in the last five years, including those pertaining to AAP MLAs and party leaders.

“We have received prosecution sanction against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and Khan in connection with a case registered against them under the UAPA. We have received sanctions from both the Delhi government and the Ministry of Home Affairs,” a police officer said.

“To prosecute one under section 13 of the UAPA, we need sanction from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which we have already received. For prosecution under section — 16, 17 and 18 of the UAPA, we have received sanction from the Delhi government,” the officer said.

Hitting out at Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal, Khalid’s father SQR Ilyas tweeted, “Arvindkejriwal unveiled.”

Taking to Twitter, JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh said, “Mr Kejriwal, each and every betrayal won’t be forgotten.”

“I am happy for my friends in the US. Regardless of the final outcome, they can take solace in the fact that they at least have a real opposition,” former JNU students leader Shehla Rashid tweeted quoting a story about sanction to Umar Khalid’s prosecution.

I'm happy for my friends in the US. Regardless of the final outcome, they can take solace in the fact that they at least have a real opposition. https://t.co/lr97GLS5iY — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 6, 2020

Khalid was arrested on September 13 under the UAPA act in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had named 15 accused in its chargesheet under the provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the violence that erupted in the northeast parts of the national capital in February.

The accused include Pinjra Tod members and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, Jamia Millia Islamia student Tanha, Gulfisha Khatoon, former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan, Jamia Coordination Committee members Zargar, Meeran Haider, Shafa-Ur-Rehman, suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, activist Khalid Saifi, Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Salim Malik, Mohd Salim Khan and Athar Khan.

Here’s how Twitterati’s reacted to AAP’s decision:

Kejriwal's sanction to prosecute Umar Khalid again proves AAP is BJP's B-team politically & ideologically as well.



Kejriwal has time & again supported persecution of Minorities & anti-BJP activists



Only @RahulGandhi & INC stand as a bulwark against BJP/RSS. Never Forget. Align. — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) November 7, 2020

The Delhi police have reportedly given sanctions to prosecute Umar Khalid under the UAPA.



Democracy is a joke in this country. It’s very clear that anyone who raises a voice or questions this govt. will be charged with something. And UAPA is always their go to. — Andre Borges (@borges) November 6, 2020

Umar Khalid campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9C030BlI3w — Mικκυ (Cauliflower farming expert) (@Mikkuzzz1) November 6, 2020

#JusticeFor_umar_khalid



RSS ka chota recharge Arvind Kejriwal gives nod to prosecute Umar Khalid under UAPA.



Your mask has fallen again and people can see your communal face.

Sab Yaad Rakha Jaega.#istandwithUmarKhalid#UmarKhalid pic.twitter.com/auoex9FDSp — Saziya 2.0🏹 (@Saziyakh) November 7, 2020