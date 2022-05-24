AAP has no place for corruption: Kejriwal after Punjab CM sacks Singla

New Delhi: Hours after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked Punjab Minister Vijay Singla over corruption allegations, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the only party in the country where there is no place for corruption and corrupt people.

Speaking at a Press Conference in Delhi, the chief minister said, “Aam Aadmi Party is the only party in the country where there is no place for corruption and corrupt people. We are all proud of younger brother Bhagwant’s decision against corruption.”

“No one knew about this corruption, neither the media nor the Opposition. If Mann wanted, he could have asked for a slice of it with a setting but he did not do that instead took action against its own minister, Kejriwal said.

“Bhagwant, we are proud of you. The whole Punjab and country are proud,” he said.

The chief minister said when AAP formed in Delhi in 2015, he also took the same decision against his minister whose corruption charges came forth.

“In 2015, after our government was formed in Delhi, even I took similar action against my food minister when his corruption charges came forth, no one knew. I took action on my own,” Kejriwal said.

“AAP is a hardcore sincere party, we don’t spare anyone,” he said.

All parties had a ‘setting’ within themselves till now, they didn’t take action against each other’s leaders but it is the first time that a party’s taken action against its own ministers, the chief minister said.

“People are very happy with Mann’s decision, they are not able to believe that any government can be so honest,” Kejriwal said in a press conference.

Further attacking to Opposition, the chief minister said that they (Opposition) does not know how to react to this.

“The opposition doesn’t know what to say and how to oppose, so they are saying that within two months of the party’s formation, our ministers are involved in corruption,” he said.

Without naming any party Kejriwal said, “All these parties do corruption. From day one they start looting people but for the first time in the history of the world, this is the first government, which is taking strict action against its own ministers.”

“Corruption means betraying the country and Mother India, we will tolerate anything, but will not tolerate a betrayal of Mother India,” he added.

Punjab Minister Vijay Singla was arrested by Anti-Corruption Branch on Tuesday. He was sacked by Mann following corruption allegations against him.