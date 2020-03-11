AAP holds protest inside Parliament premises over Yes Bank

A+ A-

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs on Wednesday protested in front of Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises over the Yes Bank crisis.

They raised slogans like “Bank lootne walon ko, Jail mein bhejo saron ko,’ (People who looted banks send them to jails).”

Speaking to reporters on the Yes Bank issue, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, “The people who looted Yes Bank, they had given donations to BJP, the party is responsible for the loot and that is why we are holding a protest today.”

While AAP leader Bhagwant Mann added, “Yes Bank has now become No Bank, people’s money is stuck. Sometimes Vijay Mallya, sometimes Nirav Modi and Choksi loot people’s money, where should the people go.”

Last week, the central bank had suspended the board of directors at India’s fourth-largest private bank and imposed the withdrawal limit on account holders till April 3 citing its poor financial health due to bad loans.

Mann also hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not visiting the violence-affected areas of Delhi and said, “Amit Shah has not yet visited the riot-affected areas, his police were there for three days. It was all planned, the riots were well-sponsored, they know how to sponsor riots, and they did it in Gujarat.”

At least 53 were people killed and more than 200 sustained injuries in the violence that rocked the national capital in February.