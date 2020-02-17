AAP to launch drive to strengthen itelf across the country

A+ A-

New Delhi: With an aim to expand the organisation base and to make a volunteer bank across the country, the Aam Aadmi Party will be launching a nationwide “missed call” campaign.

To be running between February 23- March 23, the campaign was planned in a meeting between the national executive and the state office-bearers of the AAP from across the country.

The decision to launch the campaign was taken in the meeting to prepare the party for the future elections, AAP Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai said.

“The state office-bearers of the party were called from across the country. The party is expanding the nation building campaign to cover the entire nation,” Rai told IANS.

AAP launches missed call number

AAP had launched a missed call number — 9871010101 — by which people can join the campaign.

“The state party leadership will be putting up posters and doing press meetings in major cities to spread the party’s message,” Rai added.

Office-bearers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telgana and other states attended the meeting held at the residence of nation convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal.

On the expansion plan of the party, Rai said an organisation building will be the first step.

“We will be planning the next step as and when there are elections.”

“We will fight local body elections in other states apart from keeping MCD polls in Delhi in focus. We will be focusing on a few states as well. In future, the Lok Sabha elections will also be the target.”

Volunteers

Rai said after the joining is done, the training of these volunteers will be started.

While Bihar is going for polls later this year, West Bengal will have elections next year. Punjab, where AAP is the main opposition, will be having elections in 2022.

AAP received massive mandate in Delhi as it bagged 62 of the 70 seats.

The MCD polls in Delhi in 2022 will be AAP’s target, Rai added.