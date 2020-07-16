AAP launches campaign against high electricity bills in Maha

By Qayam Published: 16th July 2020 3:26 pm IST
AAP

Mumbai: The Aam Aadmi Party’s Maharashtra unit has launched a website to campaign against high power bills in the state, where consumers can also send their complaints to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Council (MERC), an official said on Thursday.

The party has launched ‘Hisaab Do’, a website where consumers can file their complaints about high electricity bills and compare them with the power tariffs under the Delhi government, a release issued by the party stated.

“In Maharashtra, we have had some of the highest tariffs in the country, coupled with the issue of load shedding in rural areas. Such high power bills are unacceptable,” the party said in the statement.

The party demanded that power consumption of up to 200 units be made free for domestic consumers and asked for rationalisation of tariffs across the board by the MERC, it was stated.

Source: PTI
