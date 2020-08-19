AAP leader, 2 others booked by Uttar Pradesh Police

By Mansoor Published: 19th August 2020 8:15 am IST
Sanjay Singh
Photo: ANI

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh and two others have been booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly making remarks against a community.


Speaking to ANI, Ravindra Kumar Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur said, “Rahul Shankar Dubey, the advocate had filed an FIR on August 16, against Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Singh and two others for commenting against a community in a press conference.”

“A case has been registered under section 502 of Indian Penal Code and further investigation is on,” added Singh.

Source: ANI
