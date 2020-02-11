AAP looks forward to positive relations with BJP

A+ A-

New Delhi: After a rough five years in office with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping for a fruitful relations with the BJP.

While the BJP was the main opposition to the AAP, party chief Arvind Kejriwal didn’t say a word against the BJP or the Centre in his victory speech.

Instead, he replied to PM Modi’s tweet: “I look forward to working closely with the Centre to make our capital city into a truly world class city.”

Thank u so much sir. I look forward to working closely wid Centre to make our capital city into a truly world class city. https://t.co/IACEVA091c — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 11, 2020

Speaking to IANS, a senior AAP leader said the BJP was an opposition for the Assembly elections, “but for Delhi, we have to work together at the city level. Also, we will need cooperation of the Centre to work in the city.”

It’s also important as around half of the AAP’s manifesto promises can’t be fulfilled without the Centre’s support. Of the 28-point manifesto, 12 announcements will need the cooperation and coordination with the Centre for implementation.

In nine of its promises, the AAP worded the manifesto saying it will put “pressure” on the Centre to “pursue” it.