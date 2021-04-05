AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan accuses BJP of backing Narsinghanand

Hyderabad: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Okhla Amanatullah Khan on Monday accused the central government of backing hate-spewing priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, who recently made insulting remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Khan, who is also the Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board, released a video statement on his official Twitter account and said, “It seems like the government is behind this, otherwise it is not possible for the government to not take action against such hate-spewing people.”

Furthermore, he said if a Muslim had said such a thing about another person’s faith he would’ve been behind bars by now. “But unfortunately, the BJP government is supporting people like Narsinghnand and has not taken any action against him and instead filed an FIR on me for raising my voice,” he said.

Speaking at the Press Club of India, Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, known for his hate-spewing remarks, on April 3, courted controversy by making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Following this, there was a social media outrage and on Sunday, April 4, the Delhi police filed a first information report (FIR) against Narsinghanand for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Amanatullah Khan slammed the Delhi police for not taking any action against Narsinghanand and added that Narsinghanand and his followers are still mocking the Holy Prophet and that “this is something which is totally unacceptable for Muslims in India or the whole world.”

“Stop playing with our emotions,” he exclaimed.