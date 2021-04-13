AAP MLA Atishi appointed as vice president of ICLEI

New Delhi, April 13 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Kalkaji Atishi has been appointed as vice president of the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI), party said a statement.

The ICLEI is a global network of over 1,750 cities in 126 countries and promoting the United Nation’s multilateral environmental agreements for a sustainable future.

“Development that can take the environment and people along together is what we need to put our minds together for,” said Atishi on Monday after being appointed as vice president of the ICLEI.

Aithsi will be participating the annual ICLEI world congress 2021-2022 on April 13 and she will speak on subject of ‘shaping our sustainable urban future for all’.

“ICLEI has chosen a vice president from India for the first time. This proves that the sustainable and environmentally conscious policies of the AAP-led Delhi government are getting international recognition,” AAP said.