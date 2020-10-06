AAP MLA meets Hathras victim’s family after testing COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Delhi’s Kondli MLA from AAP, Kuldeep Kumar on October 4 went to meet the Hathras gang-rape victim’s family. Surprisingly, this is six days after the MLA tested positive for COVID-19 on September 29.

पिछले दो दिनों से मुझे हल्का बुख़ार होने की वजह से आज मैंने #Covid19Test कराया जिसकी रिपोर्ट postive आयी है जिसके बाद मैं घर पर #HomeIsolation में रहूँगा जो भी साथी पिछले 2-3 दिनो में मुझसे मिले है वो अपना टेस्ट ज़रूर करा ले ! — MLA Kuldeep Kumar (@KuldeepKumarAAP) September 29, 2020

Kuldeep Kumar on twitter wrote; “Due to my mild fever for the last two days, today I got COVID- 19 Test done, the report of which has come out to be positive, due to which I will be at home in isolation. Whoever has met me in the last 2-3 days should also get his test done,” he had said on September 29.

अभी हाथरस में पीड़ित परिवार से मिलकर लौटा हूँ ।परिवार में डर और भय का माहौल पैदा किया जा रहा है।

ये लोकतंत्र और संविधान की हत्या है।

उत्तर प्रदेश में योगी राज में क़ानून नही जंगल राज चल रहा है !#JusticeForManisha pic.twitter.com/nMs0BdCvG6 — MLA Kuldeep Kumar (@KuldeepKumarAAP) October 4, 2020

Although Kumar went to meet the victim’s family six days after being testing positive, it is not known whether he has tested negative after his four days of isolation before he decided to meet the Hathras victim’s family.

It is to be noted that several political leaders went to meet the alleged rape victim’s family after the Uttar Pradesh government lifted restrictions over the visit of the politicians. A delegation from Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azaad also met the victim’s family and assured them of all possible help in order to get justice.

BJp demands an action against him.