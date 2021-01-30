AAP MLA writes to Punjab CM, seeks police protection for protesting farmers

New Delhi, Jan 30 : The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab unit co-incharge Raghav Chadha on Saturday sought police protection from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for the farmers who have been protesting against three Central farm laws on the borders of Delhi for over two months now.

The AAP MLA, who on Friday visited the protest sites, said that the Punjab government should make proper arrangements for the farmers, who are still on the roads at those venues.

He alleged that efforts are on to disrupt the farmers’ protest.

“The government is trying to divide and intimidate the farmers protesting against the agri laws,” Chadha said.

“On Friday, some goons allegedly tried to spread terror among the agitating farmers by hurling stones at them in the national capital’s Singhu border,” he added.

The AAP MLA said, “The unrelenting attacks on the farmers and the unfortunate incident at the Red Fort on January 26 was a deliberate attempt to disrupt their movement. The security threat is clearly visible.”

Chadha further alleged: “Since the Delhi Police itself has been involved in inciting violence and instigating the goons who attacked the agitating farmers, Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh should direct the state’s police force to provide protection to the protesting farmers.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.