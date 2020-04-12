AAP MPs feeding the poor in Delhi

New Delhi: Since the lockdown, the three Rajya Sabha members from Delhi are feeding the needy and also distributing grain packets among them.

Speaking to IANS, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Gupta said, “From the day one, I am trying to support people with the help of non-government organisations and social workers. We started with distribution of 2,000 food packets a day. It has now reached 7,500 packets. I am monitoring it and visiting slums and JJ clusters.”

“This is apart from the food packets distributed by the Delhi government through the MLAs,” said the AAP MP who is distributing food packets in Outer Delhi, West Delhi and Northwest Delhi.

N.D. Gupta, another AAP MP, is getting food prepared at his official residence for distribution by the government agencies.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had a discussion with the party MPs about helping the poor and needy.

Sanjay Singh, another party MP, who has been distributing ration to the needy, said, “We aim to provide ration to 25,000 people.” He has donated his one month salary and is motivating more people to help the poor.

“Until now, we were serving cooked food. Now we are supplying grain as per our capacity and the requirement,” Singh said.

Last month, he had started a kitchen at his residence in the North Avenue to feed the poor. But after a coronavirus case was found in the area, the kitchen was shut.

“We are supplying packets of rice, flour and pulses to about 4,000-6,000 a day. We are also taking help of our local teams, if we run short of food for distribution,” he said.

Source: IANS

