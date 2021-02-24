AAP only alternative to BJP, say leaders after impressive show in Surat local body polls

Gandhinagar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday won 27 seats in Surat Municipal Polls and emerged as the main opposition party in the civic body.

In the poll, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 93 out of 120 seats whereas, Congress failed to open its account.

After AAP’s impressive performance in the civic body polls, the party’s spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that Congress is no longer an alternative to BJP, News 18 reported.

He also said that the election proved that Gujarat is a two-party state. BJP and AAP are those two parties, he added.

Another spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon said that AAP is not only an alternative but also a solution.

She further said, “It is Surat today, it will be Mumbai’s BMC tomorrow”, Free Press Journal reported.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Gujarat and said that he will visit the State on February 26.

The Official handle of the party also confirmed the scheduled visit.

AAP National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal will visit Gujarat on 26th Feb, 2021.



He will thank the people of Gujarat for believing in AAP's Model of Development, in a grand Road Show.#AAPsGrandEntryInGujaratpic.twitter.com/mvGbZEcEWA — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 23, 2021

BJP’s performance in the polls

Although, AAP managed to emerge as an alternative in Surat Municipal poll, BJP achieved overwhelming support in the municipal corporation elections in six cities of Gujarat.

Out of the total 576 seats of the six municipal corporations, the BJP secured a whopping 485 seats.

The party has returned to power in all six municipal corporations.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda hailed the the results of the polls.