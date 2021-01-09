AAP slams Cong for opposing SGPC decision not to invite Modi

Chandigarh, Jan 9 : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday condemned the remarks made by Congress leader and Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa opposing the decision of the SGPC, the apex elected body of the Sikhs, to not invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the centenary events, including the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

AAP Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha told the media here that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is also acting like an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He advised the Congress leader to officially join the BJP.

He said while the entire nation is against Prime Minister Modi due to the farmers’ movement, the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab is advocating to invite Modi as the chief guest for the upcoming centenary events of the SGPC.

Chadha said Amarinder Singh is helpless and it is his duty to keep Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah happy.

“Amarinder Singh is helpless and bound to appease Modi and Shah as he cannot afford to annoy his bosses who hold Enforcement Directorate files of his son Raninder Singh,” Chadha said in a statement.

He said Amarinder Singh is compelled to try to interfere in the affairs of a religious body that is independent in its decision making process.

Chadha said Amarinder Singh visited Delhi to meet Shah, but he did not bother to travel a few extra kilometres to meet the protesting farmers.

