AAP takes dig at Congress over its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ post on social media

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday took a swipe at the Congress over a promotional Bharat Jodo Yatra’ post on Twitter, claiming that the grand old party has used a photograph from the 2011 anti-corruption movement that had brought it down from the power.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also claimed that its volunteers can be clearly seen in the photograph posted by the Congress on the microblogging site and thanked it for accepting the Arvind Kejriwal-led party as “real opposition”.

Hello @INCIndia

This picture is from a protest by AAP volunteers.



Why pretend to be BJP's opposition by using our pictures?



Actually, thanks for accepting that we are the REAL opposition. https://t.co/NcM6zRilAH pic.twitter.com/or9dqCo3Z4 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 23, 2022

The AAP’s reaction came after the Congress launched the logo, tagline and website of its upcoming ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, billed as a mass contact programme of an unprecedented scale.

We dream of an India where no voice will be silenced, youth will no longer beg for work, economy will not be in shambles, diversity will be celebrated and equality would be ensured. Join #BharatJodoYatra & lead the change!, the Congress tweeted with a photograph of a group of agitators marching with one carrying a national flag.

Reacting to the Congress promotional post, the AAP’s Mumbai unit president and national executive member Preeti Sharma Menon, tweeted, One more example of how @INCIndia has totally lost the plot.

The photo of their dreams is from an #IndiaAgainstCorrution morcha where one can clearly see our youth leader @VandanaSingh. Yes the same #IAC that finished the Congress, she added.

AAP volunteer Vandana Singh, who is also a member of the Delhi Commission for Women, also took a dig at the Congress over its post on Twitter.

At least put photos of your party people. This is my photo of Jantar Mantar, she tweeted, adding, This is the picture when the whole of India joined together and overthrew the Congress from the power of the Centre.

The AAP wondered why the Congress is pretending to be BJP’s opponent while it is using pictures of Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s volunteers.

It, however, thanked the Congress for accepting that the AAP is the real opposition

Hello @INCIndia. This picture is from a protest by AAP volunteers. Why pretend to be BJP’s opposition by using our pictures? Actually, thanks for accepting that we are the REAL opposition, the AAP tweeted from its official handle on the microblogging site