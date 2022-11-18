AAP to file defamation case against Sambit Patra over ‘doctored clips’

New Delhi: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mukesh Goel of demanding money from a junior engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for giving gifts to party leaders, the AAP said that with a massive defeat in MCD elections looming large, the BJP has resorted to dirty politics to divert the attention of the people from its corruption and maladministration in the MCD.

Sharing a video at a media briefing, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Mukesh Goel demanded Rs 1 crore from a junior engineer. He is heard saying that Diwali is coming and he has to give gifts to 100-150 big leaders. He tells the officer that he has to pay a minimum of Rs 1 crore.”

Lashing out at the BJP for circulating “fake audios and doctored videos”, AAP’s Mukesh Goel said he will file defamation case against Patra.

“I will file a defamation case against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and his associates for circulating fake audios and doctored videos,” he said.

Goel added that he is ready to face probe by any investigating agency in the country.

“The BJP has released an audio which is completely fabricated and the video clipping is also edited and is from different conversations that have been edited together. The BJP has controlled the MCD for the last 15 years and during this period it has been involved in multiple scams and instances of corruption. Now with the MCD elections just a few days away, it is releasing such fabricated audio clippings to divert attention from its mismanagement of the MCD,” he claimed.

The MCD elections are scheduled to be held on December, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 7.