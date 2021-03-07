AAP to launch drive to assess work done by civic agencies

New Delhi, March 7 : Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party would soon launch a drive to get an assessment from the people about the development works done by the civic bodies in the city ruled by the BJP.

This political development comes after the AAP won four out of five municipal wards in the municipal corporation bypolls last week.

The AAP would launch a month long door-to-door campaign across the city in which its party workers would interact with the people and would raise questions regarding civic issues, cleanliness of their colonies, maintenance of parks, waste management systems and many other works which come under the control of civic agencies.

The AAP leaders are preparing the party’s next move for the Delhi municipal elections scheduled for 2022 and have strategised to target the BJP exposing its lucklustre approach towards the development of the city.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, who led the party’s campaign for the civic bypolls and helped the party secure four out of five municipal seats in the national capital, said, “We will continue to expose the BJP’s corrupt policies in civic agencies but in the next part of our strategy we will reach out to the people and will ask them what development works were done by respective civic authorities in their localities. The party workers will carry a bunch of queries related to civic works. Basically it would be an assessment of the works done by BJP-ruled MCDs in the last 15 years.”

Pathak, who has been associated with the AAP since Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement and is one of the key strategy makers for the upcoming MCD polls, claimed the party gives ample opportunity for young leaders to show their talent through their hard work.

He said the party has prepared its next move to target the BJP and would soon start a door-to-door campaign across the city.

“We did hard work and won but it is not the only target for the AAP. Bypoll results was a clear indication that people of Delhi have decided to bring a change in the city’s civic agencies. Therefore, being the opposition it is our duty to tell the people about the financial status of Delhi’s civic agencies and what development works have taken place,” Pathak added.

