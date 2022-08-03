AAP to support Margaret Alva for Vice President

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday decided to extend its support to the joint opposition candidate Margaret Alva for Vice President.

The decision was taken in the meeting of party’s Political Affairs Committee.

“A meeting of the Political Affairs Committee was held under the chairmanship of Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It was discussed in detail who will the Aam Aadmi Party support in the election of the Vice President. Arvind Kejriwal and the members of the PAC have unanimously decided that we will support Margaret Alva, who is the opposition candidate, in the election of the Vice President. All our Rajya Sabha MPs will vote for them on 6th,” party MP Sanjay Singh said after the meeting.

The AAP had also backed joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election.

Alva filed her nomination for the Vice Presidential election on July 19. The decision to field her was taken at a meeting of opposition leaders of 17 parties. Alva will fight NDA’S candidate and former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the VP election which will be held on August 6.