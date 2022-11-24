AAP Trade Wing Secretary allegedly died by suicide at Delhi house

New Delhi: Delhi’s ruling AAP Trade Wing Secretary Sandeep Bhardwaj was found dead in his house in west Delhi on Thursday, having allegedly died by suicide, police said.

Police said that no suicide note was found on the spot and further investigation has been initiated. Bhardwaj was a resident of Rajouri Garden.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Ghanshyam Bansal, a police control room (PCR) call was received from Kukreja Hospital at 4.40 p.m. that one person, identified as Sandeep Bhardwaj, had been brought dead after hanging himself at his residence.

“Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the hospital while the crime team was dispatched to the place of the incident,” said the official.

“Inquest proceedings under section 174 Code of Criminal Procedure (Crpc) are being conducted as per law,” the official added.

“Bhardwaj was taken to Kukreja hospital by his friend. He was also the owner of Bhardwaj Marbles. He was divorced while his two unmarried sisters and son lived with him at his house in Rajouri Garden,” said the official.

Sources said that he was also trying to get an MCD election ticket from Ramesh Nagar through the AAP but when he did not get it, he decided to contest the election independently.